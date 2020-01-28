Meet Rex, the most stylish pup in town looking for a home

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:02 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 28 January 2020

Five-year-old Rex is looking for a new home. Picture: Dogs Trust

Five-year-old Rex is looking for a new home. Picture: Dogs Trust

Archant

A Labrador cross with a sense of style that will put most to shame is looking for a new home.

Rex is five-years-old and enjoys a little fuss and affection from people that he knows.

He would benefit from adopters who can spend some time teaching him new tricks, as he is clever and will work for a treat.

He needs to live in an adult only home, where he is the only pet.

Rex is living at Dogs Trust Snetterton.

A spokesman said: "He's such a bright lad with lots of energy and would suit an active home where he has a secure garden to run around in and explore.

"Rex is hoping his new family will take him on lots of walks, play fetch with him and will give him lots of yummy treats."

For more information call 01953 666888 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.

