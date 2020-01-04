Search

Meet the anxious two-year-old pup looking for a home

PUBLISHED: 14:13 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:13 04 January 2020

Davitt is looking for a new home. Picture: Dogs Trust Snetterton

Davitt is looking for a new home. Picture: Dogs Trust Snetterton

A two-year old anxious dog is looking for a home after being left at a shelter for half-a-year.

Davitt is a crossbreed currently at Dogs Trust Snetterton and is looking for a home with adults due to his nervous nature.

He is an active dog, and loves going on quiet, interesting walks accompanied by other friendly dogs and playing with toys.

He is a clever, loves playing games and will need plenty of stimulation and human interaction.

Although Davitt can benefit from extra training the centre said he would blossom when he settles in and gets more confident in his surroundings.

He is good with new people and can come across as over enthusiastic, however this is due to him feeling anxious. Because of this, a family would need to visit Davitt at the centre before adoption to build a relationship.

For more information call Dogs Trust Snetterton on 01953 666888 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.

