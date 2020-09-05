‘Weird and wonderful’ - town’s high street welcomes ‘quirky’ new second-hand furniture store

Dee Moffat, owner of Dees Delites home furnishing store on Brandon's highstreet. Photo: Dee Moffat

A shop owner with a love for all things “weird and wonderful” is set to open her new and pre-loved furniture store on a town’s high street.



Dees Delites home furnishing store has been welcomed on Brandon’s high street and the community has been invited to its official opening on Tuesday, August 8.

Shop owner, Dee Moffat, from Weeting, said it has always been her dream to have her own business and at 60-years-old she decided to finally take the plunge.

Ms Moffat said: “I have worked for people all of my life and I wanted to do something for myself.

“I used to work in an auction room and that inspired me to start this business.



“But it’s not your usual second-hand store because I hand pick the pieces myself. They are all bespoke, high quality and items you don’t see every day, that’s what I look for.

From large pieces of furniture to cushions, lamps, mirrors and ornaments, Ms Moffat said there is something for everyone.

“I just love all things weird and wonderful,” she said.

“There is nothing here like that at around here, so it makes a change for Brandon.”



After a two-month renovation project, the shop has now been transformed and filled with Ms Moffat’s handpicked quirky items ready for the opening.

She added: “My shop is totally different and most of it is one-off. You’ll get in here and you’ll love something.

“I am really nervous for the opening because I have never done this before.

“I hope it will do well, but with all of the hard work that has gone into it, I think it will.



”I’m so grateful for all of the support I have had so far and from the feedback I have received, I think everyone is really excited for the opening.”

Despite concerns high streets have taken a hit amid the coronavirus pandemic, business in Brandon seems to be looking up.

In July the town saw the arrival of a new bridal store, Bride and Bloom, and in recent weeks Brandon market has been given a new lease of life after welcoming new traders.



