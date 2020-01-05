Police to warn community of drug dealing dangers following murder

PC Leah Norton and PC Paula Gilluley on anti-social behaviour patrol around Thetford.

Officers will be warning a community about the dangers of drug dealing after a murder related to County Lines.

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford.

Norfolk Police will be attending the quarterly meeting of the Safer Thetford Action Group (STAG) three months after David Lawal, 25, from Hackney, was found stabbed to death in Brandon Road, Thetford.

Police said the gym instructor's death had all the hallmarks of being connected to County Lines drug dealing and arrested 16 people.

Elie Saba, 33, of Goddards Way, Ilford, and Iddi Zito, 18, from Essex Street, East London, have been charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Two 17-year-old men from Greater London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford.

STAG has worked with police previously campaigning for the introduction of a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) to tackle anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

The meeting will take place at The Carnegie Rooms at 7pm on Thursday, January 9.