Woman who crashed into ditch while three times over alcohol limit banned

Linda Ticha of Thetford has been banned from driving for 20 months after she crashed her car into a ditch last month. - Credit: Norfolk police

A woman who crashed her car into a ditch while more than three times over the drink drive limit has been banned from driving.

Linda Ticha, of Thetford, drove into the ditch in Barningham in the early hours of Friday, March 25, where she provided a breath test of 108 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

In court, Ticha pleaded guilty to drink driving and was banned from driving for 20 months.

Female has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after single vehicle collision in #Barningham providing roadside sample of 108ugs! Thankyou to @IxworthFireSFRS for assistance with making the vehicle safe. Female will be charged to court once sober #fatalfour #PC1815 pic.twitter.com/6aETEXqgKO — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) March 25, 2022

She also received a £400 fine and was charged £105 in costs.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the crash last month in order to make the scene and vehicle safe.