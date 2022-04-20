Woman who crashed into ditch while three times over alcohol limit banned
Published: 7:26 AM April 20, 2022
Updated: 8:21 AM April 20, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk police
A woman who crashed her car into a ditch while more than three times over the drink drive limit has been banned from driving.
Linda Ticha, of Thetford, drove into the ditch in Barningham in the early hours of Friday, March 25, where she provided a breath test of 108 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
In court, Ticha pleaded guilty to drink driving and was banned from driving for 20 months.
She also received a £400 fine and was charged £105 in costs.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the crash last month in order to make the scene and vehicle safe.