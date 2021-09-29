Man's mystery injuries spark police probe in west Norfolk
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Police are investigating after a man was found seriously injured in Feltwell late last night.
The East of England Ambulance Service was called to Mulberry Close at 11pm on September 28, where they found a man with serious head and leg injuries.
He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn and from there later taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in critical condition.
Police and forensic vehicles have been on the scene since 3am, trying to establish how he sustained his injuries. The road is closed as inquiries continue.
A witness said on Tuesday evening they heard a loud bang. They also saw the emergency services arrive at the scene.
A cashier at the nearby One Stop said police had come by to check their CCTV, saying: “It’s a very peaceful area. It’s the first time I’ve seen anything like this.”
Police are asking anyone who saw anything in the area between 9.30pm and 11.45pm, or anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 23 of Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.