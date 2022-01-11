Three youths caught in possession of drugs in town

Drugs which were seized from youths in Thetford. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Three youths have been caught in possession of drugs during a night of police searches in a market town.

They were stopped and searched on Monday night in Elm Road and near the parade of shops in York Way in Thetford where they were found with cannabis.

Two were taken home, interviewed and reported by police, while another was issued with a caution.

Police also seized their drugs.

It came as officers from Thetford Safer Neighbourhoods Team carried out eight searches on a night of action in the town.