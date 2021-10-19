Two men arrested on suspicion of money laundering in Thetford

Published: 12:57 PM October 19, 2021

Two men found in possession of a large quantity of cash, in Thetford, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering. - Credit: Breckland Police

Two men found in possession of a large quantity of cash were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Police stopped a vehicle in Queensway, Thetford, on Thursday, October 17, and seized a considerable amount of money after officers searched the car.

Two males, one aged in his 30s and the other aged in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

They have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.