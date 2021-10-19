Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Thetford and Brandon Times > News > Crime

Two men arrested on suspicion of money laundering in Thetford

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:57 PM October 19, 2021   
Two men found in possession of a large quantity of cash, in Thetford, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Two men found in possession of a large quantity of cash, in Thetford, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering. - Credit: Breckland Police

Two men found in possession of a large quantity of cash were arrested on suspicion of money laundering. 

Police stopped a vehicle in Queensway, Thetford, on Thursday, October 17, and seized a considerable amount of money after officers searched the car. 

Two males, one aged in his 30s and the other aged in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering. 

They have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries. 

Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

12-year-old Talia Lacey and her dad Ben Lacey from Thetford

New community hub for Thetford after girl's terrifying attack

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Watton Road, Larling, Norfolk

Norfolk Live

GPS equipment stolen from five tractors in village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A few people were enjoying Sheringham beach and Promenade as lockdown restrictions are being gradual

Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
abbey estate park

New phase of consultation over major estate revamp to begin

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon