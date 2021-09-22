Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Thetford man charged with abduction of 17-year-old girl

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:41 AM September 22, 2021   
Emergency services are at the scene of a collision in Hartford involving a car and a cyclist. 

Rocky Collins from Thetford has been arrested in connection with assault and abduction. - Credit: Archant

A 25-year-old man from Thetford has been arrested and charged with the abduction of a 17-year-old girl.

Rocky Collins was arrested in Bromley, London, yesterday (Tuesday,  September 21) and charged with child abduction, after he was wanted in connection with an assault and abduction.

He has been brought back to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning over the allegations.

Collins, of Chester Way, Thetford, has been remanded in police custody and will appear before Norwich Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday, September 22).

Thetford News

