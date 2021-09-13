Teen stabbed in Thetford

Breaking

A teenager has been stabbed in Thetford following an altercation between two groups of people at Blaydon Bridge.

Police were called to the incident just after 9.30pm on Friday, September 10, where a man in his late teens had been stabbed.

The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for two puncture wounds in his back.

A second man, aged in his late teens was also assaulted and received a minor injury to his head.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Sergeant Richard Moden on 101 quoting reference number 36/66640/21, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

