Teen stabbed in Thetford

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:48 PM September 13, 2021    Updated: 1:05 PM September 13, 2021
Blaydon Bridge in Riverside Walk, close to the centre of Thetford, where the robbery happened. Pictu

Blaydon Bridge in Thetford. - Credit: Jim Linwood/Flickr

A teenager has been stabbed in Thetford following an altercation between two groups of people at Blaydon Bridge.

Police were called to the incident just after 9.30pm on Friday, September 10, where a man in his late teens had been stabbed.

The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for two puncture wounds in his back.

A second man, aged in his late teens was also assaulted and received a minor injury to his head.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Sergeant Richard Moden on 101 quoting reference number 36/66640/21, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

