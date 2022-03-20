Skoda seized by police after driver with no licence stopped on A11

A Skoda spotted driving along the A11 in Roundham Heath was stopped by police and was then seized - Credit: Norfolk Police

A Skoda with balding tyres was seized by Norfolk Police after it was stopped on the A11.

The driver was pulled over in Roudham Heath near Thetford on Sunday, March 20, and was found to have no licence or insurance.

The car's MOT was also found to be expired and all four tyres were in bad condition with exposed cords.

