Skoda seized by police after driver with no licence stopped on A11

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:32 PM March 20, 2022
Norfolk Police seize Skoda near Thetford A11

A Skoda spotted driving along the A11 in Roundham Heath was stopped by police and was then seized - Credit: Norfolk Police

A Skoda with balding tyres was seized by Norfolk Police after it was stopped on the A11.

The driver was pulled over in Roudham Heath near Thetford on Sunday, March 20, and was found to have no licence or insurance.

Norfolk Police seize Skoda spotted driving along A11 near Thetford

All four tyres of the Skoda pulled over on the A11 were found to be in bad condition with exposed cords - Credit: Norfolk Police

The car's MOT was also found to be expired and all four tyres were in bad condition with exposed cords.

