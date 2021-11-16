Police offer £20,000 reward for new information into football fan's death

Simon Dobbin with his wife Nicole. Police are offering a £20,000 reward for new information after Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall, died five years after an attack at an away game. - Credit: Archant

The widow of football fan Simon Dobbin, who died five years after an attack at an away game, is hoping new information will come to light as police offer a £20,000 reward.

Cambridge United supporter Mr Dobbin was attacked on his way home from the match against Southend United on March 21, 2015.

Mr Dobbin was set upon as he walked to the railway station following his team’s 0-0 away draw and was left unable to walk or talk.

He died at home in Mildenhall on October 21, 2020, at the age of 48.

Mr Dobbin’s widow, Nicole Dobbin, 50, said: “We have had over five of the most horrendous years and we now grieve all over again whilst the individuals who planned and carried out this attack walk free, left to live their lives however they wish without a second thought for any of us.

“Simon was 48 years old with so much to look forward to. Now he won’t be able to grow old with me or watch his daughter get married and his grandchildren grow up.

“All these beautiful memories we could have made, stolen from us.”

Essex Police said a post-mortem examination indicated a “causal link” between the attack and Mr Dobbin’s death, from complications from a brain injury.

They are treating his death as a homicide - either murder or manslaughter - and announced a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, directly responsible for his death.

Crimestoppers has put up £10,000, which Essex Police is match-funding.

Thirteen men were convicted in 2017 for their involvement in the attack, and 12 of them were handed jail terms totalling more than 42 years.

Mrs Dobbins said she hopes that at least one of those convicted in the 2017 trial will come forward with information.

She said: “We just want the justice for Simon.

“Somebody’s got to pay for what they’ve done because we’ve suffered as a family.”

Lead investigator, Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings believes that “some of those involved, of those 13, were responsible for the assault on Simon”.

He said officers will be approaching the 13 people who were convicted as part of their homicide investigation.