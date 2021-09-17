Thetford man wanted in connection with assault
Published: 1:05 PM September 17, 2021 Updated: 1:06 PM September 17, 2021
Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with an assault in Thetford.
Rocky Collins, 25, of Chester Way is wanted in connection with an assault.
Collins is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins, of skinny build with short ginger hair.
He is believed to be wearing a blue long-sleeved tracksuit with two stripes across the chest and two stripes down the legs.
Collins is known to frequent the Blaydon Bridge, Brandon and Newmarket areas.
Anyone who may have seen Collins, or knows of his current whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
