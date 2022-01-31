Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Driver of 4x4 arrested after 'revving engine' in road rage incident

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:12 PM January 31, 2022
Police are investigating

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road rage incident.

A man has been arrested following a road rage incident on the A1066. 

The incident happened on Wednesday, January 26, between 11.30am and 11.45am, as the vehicles were travelling from near the Knettishall Heath Nature Reserve to Thetford.

The owner of a silver Honda 4x4 was reported to drive very close to a blue and silver 125cc Honda Forza scooter in an intimidating manner, revving the engine very loudly and flashing the headlights.

A 54-year-old man was arrested under the Public Order Act in connection with the incident and has been released on bail until February 23. 

Anyone who has any information should contact Suffolk Police, quoting 37/5293/22.

You can contact Suffolk Police by calling 101 or via their website. 

Alternatively you can email john.wilkens@suffolkpolice.co.uk.

