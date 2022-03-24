Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Quad bike stolen from west Norfolk garage

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:52 PM March 24, 2022
A quad bike has been stolen from a garage in Methwold.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 2pm on Friday, March 11, and 3.30am on Saturday, March 12.

Offenders forced entry to a garage in Ventura Close and stole the bike

The quad bike is described as a black and red Yamaha Raptor 700.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area at the time or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that might help the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/18450/22.

