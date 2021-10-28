Person fined £400 for leaving rubbish in Thetford fly-tipping hotspot

Published: 11:46 AM October 28, 2021

The pile of rubbish left behind on Pine Close, Thetford, which became a flytipping hotspot in 2020. - Credit: Breckland Council

A person has received a £400 fine after dumping rubbish in a fly-tipping hotspot.

Breckland Council’s Enforcement Officers, along with Serco, carried out a routine inspection of the site on Pine Close, in Thetford, as the area had previously been a hotspot for fly-tipping.

The resident admitted to dumping the rubbish and as a result was issued a fixed penalty notice of £400.

They were asked to tidy up the area by the landowner.

Up to 10 fly tips a-week were reported at the site in 2020 though numbers of incidents have decreased following a crack down by the council.

Councillor Gordon Bambridge, executive member of waste and environment at Breckland Council, said: “It is fantastic to see that our continued efforts into finding and fining fly-tippers have resulted in a decrease in cases in hot spot areas.

"By raising awareness and through the support of the community we are helping to keep our district clean, while tackling the minority who wrongly believe that fly-tipping is ok.”