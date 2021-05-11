Published: 11:29 AM May 11, 2021

Repeat offender given £600 fine for fly-tipping next to public bin - Credit: BREAKLAND COUNCIL

A Thetford resident who admitted to regularly fly-tipping waste next to a public bin in the town has been fined £600.

Reports from locals that domestic waste was frequently being left by a community litter bin in St Martins Way prompted an investigation by Breckland Council to identify the culprit.

Gordon Bambridge, executive member for waste and environment at Breckland Council, said: "Leaving waste next to the bin is just as reckless as any other fly-tipping incident, as it impacts the local community and environment.

Councillor Gordon Bambridge, executive member for Waste and Environment at Breckland Council - Credit: Archant

"I would therefore like to thank residents for supporting our enforcement team in this investigation, which has had a significant impact on reducing fly-tipping in their local area.

"From educating people about how to legally dispose of waste to enforcing fly-tipping fines, we hope we are sending a clear message that everyone has options in legally disposing of waste, and that fly-tipping is simply not acceptable in our community, our market towns, or rural hinterlands."

The investigation included house-to-house visits in the area, evidence-gathering from the district council's Serco waste crews, and crucial information provided by the area's residents.

You may also want to watch:

The council's enforcement team was able to identify the culprit quickly and they admitted ignoring anti-flytipping warning posters previously put up by the council.







