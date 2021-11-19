Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Crime

BMW driver arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:30 AM November 19, 2021
Updated: 11:42 AM November 19, 2021
A driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs, dangerous driving and failing to stop in Thetford. 

Police are appealing for witnesses to a dangerous driving incident involving a grey BMW 5 Series in Thetford. 

The incident happened on Thursday November 18 between 3.55pm and 5pm when officers attempted to stop the car on the A134.  

The driver did not stop and is now being investigated for failing to stop and dangerous driving offences. 

The car took the route of Wyatt Way, Howlett Way and Fison Way, before continuing back on the A134 and was eventually stopped by police on the A1066 at Hurth Way. 

The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug, drink driving, failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

The man was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he remains in custody for questioning. 

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant dash cam footage which could assist the investigation. 

Anyone with information should contact PC Alastair Hall on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/86132/21. 

