Thetford and Brandon Times > News > Crime

Man robs Brandon bookmaker's armed with knife

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:03 PM March 20, 2022
Ladbrokes on Market Hill in Brandon

Ladbrokes on Market Hill in Brandon - Credit: Google

A man has robbed a bookmaker's in Brandon armed with a knife.

The incident occurred just before 6.30pm on Friday, March 18.

A man entered Ladbrokes on Market Hill armed with a knife.

He demanded money from the cashier before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed sum of cash.

The suspect is described as white, in his mid-30s, 6ft 2in, of slim build. He was wearing a dark hooded jacket and had a beard.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the robbery.

Officers are asking for anyone with information to contact Bury St Edmunds CID at Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/16246/22.

You can get in contact via Suffolk Police's website or by calling 101.

