Brandon man handed three-year restraining order by judge

Published: 5:30 AM April 16, 2021

A Brandon man who was due to stand trial over making a threat to kill has been handed a three-year restraining order.

Sam Deasy, 27, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday to face trial on a single count of making a threat to kill on May 14, 2019.

But no trial took place after Judge David Pugh was invited by prosecution and defence counsel to allow the charge to lie on file and impose a restraining order.

It was alleged that Deasy, of Blackbird Avenue, Brandon, was overheard making a threat towards his ex-partner's mother.

Deasy's defence was that he accepted he had made a threat but did not mean it and was not intending to act upon it.

Ed Renvoize, prosecuting, said in light of Deasy's learning difficulties and ADHD, the prosecution was inviting the court to leave the charge on file.

Judge Pugh said: "I shall direct that the count lie on file subject to the usual conditions and shall make a restraining order in the terms that were set out by the prosecution."

Deasy must also pay £250 in compensation to the person who overheard the threat.