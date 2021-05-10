Man stole bicycle from outside town shop
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
A man who stole a bicycle from outside a Thetford shop has been ordered to pay compensation.
Andrew Peters, 42, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Monday for sentence after previously pleading guilty to theft of a pedal cycle.
Peters took the bike, valued at £199, from outside a Thetford shop on April 5, 2020, and then cycled away on it, Lucy Broughton, prosecuting, told the court.
Peters, of Lincoln Way, Thetford, pleaded guilty to the offence on March 15 this year and a pre-sentence report was ordered by magistrates.
The court heard that Peters had 21 previous convictions for 41 offences.
Natasha Nair, mitigating, said Peters has mental health issues but has the support of his mother, brother and aunt.
She added that Peters had been the victim of a serious assault and was relocated to Thetford.
Magistrates ordered Peters to pay compensation for the full value of the bicycle - £199.