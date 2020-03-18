Search

Norfolk music festival postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 11:17 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 18 March 2020

The Red Rooster Festival parade at Euston Hall in Suffolk. Photo: Courtesy of Orbit PR

The Red Rooster Festival parade at Euston Hall in Suffolk. Photo: Courtesy of Orbit PR

Courtesy of Orbit PR

A music festival has been put back amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Visitors enjoy the music, sunshine and food at the 2016 Red Rooster Festival at Euston near Thetford.

Red Rooster music festival was set to take place at Euston Hall in Suffolk, just south of Thetford, on May 28 to 30, with headlining acts Richard Hawley and Asleep at the Wheel.

It is a highly anticipated event in the music calendar for country music and rock and roll fans, but the festival has had to be postponed as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

It is now set to take place on September 4 to 6, and organisers have reassured that their main headliners will be there.

In an statement released on its website, Red Rooster said: “After much deliberation and with the safety of our audience being of the utmost importance, Red Rooster 2020 has been postponed and will now take place 4-6th September at Euston Hall.

Visitors enjoy the music, sunshine and food at the 2016 Red Rooster Festival at Euston near Thetford.

“Our main headliners Richard Hawley and Asleep at The Wheel have confirmed they are available for the new dates and we’re working with agents and management to move the rest of the bill. All tickets will be valid for the change of dates. Anyone unable to attend, email info@redrooster.org.uk

