'HGV's are pulverising our home': Lorries continue to drive through town despite agreement

Councillors have accused a construction firm of breaking an agreement promising it will not drive lorries through their town, as a £160m project at RAF Lakenheath gets underway.

Brandon Town Council agreed with Kier-VolkerFitzpatrick that its lorries would not use the town to deliver aggregate materials to RAF Lakenheath as part of the base's KVF35 project to deliver new infrastructure.

Council chairman, Victor Lukaniuk, said: 'They told us when we met at an initial planning meeting that this would be the second biggest civil engineering project in England and that frightened us to death.

'At the meeting we asked them to route the traffic in another direction and they promised us they would do that, we have it in writing but since then they have ignored the agreement.'

But Kier-VolkerFitzpatrick said it is doing what it can.

A spokesman said: 'We continue to work closely with Brandon Town Council to provide workable solutions whilst we are delivering key infrastructure at RAF Lakenheath.'

Kier-VolkerFitzpatrick has hired Rory J Holbrook to deliver the aggregate through to RAF Lakenheath. In a previous meeting, on February 10, councillors claimed that the haulage company ignored instructions to avoid the town. But Rory Holbrook denied this.

Philip Wittam, a district and town councillor, said this is only 'a small part of the problem' and wants to see a full HGV ban through Brandon.

Mr Wittam said: 'At the last count we recorded at least 7,000 lorry movements through the high street a week, and it's gone up since then.

'Since the A11 was dualled it's made things much worse and now we get a lot of through traffic.

'But if RAF Lakenheath and Kier-VolkerFitzpatrick just stick to the agreement and make Holbrook take a different route, at least it will alleviate some of the lorries coming through.

'It's just a nightmare and everyone feels the same way. HGV's are pulverising our home and we need to ban them completely.'

Speaking at the March 3 council meeting, Jamie Turnbull, squadron leader at RAF Lakenheath said: 'We recognise we have about ten years of construction projects on the base and we want to work with you to find an enduring solution.'

A private meeting is set to take place with Rory J Holbrook, a representative from Kier-VolkerFitzpatrick and the town council on March 24.

