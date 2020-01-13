'We are sick of them' - community wants garages knocked down following arson attack

Police are appealing for witnesses following a garage fire off Elm Road in Thetford. Photo: Emily Thomson Archant

A community have said "something needs to be done" following an arson attack on a garage block which residents claim they have been complaining about for years.

Jurate Stevens is a resident on Elm Road and she used her garden hose to help put out a garage block fire only metres from her home. Photo: Emily Thomson Jurate Stevens is a resident on Elm Road and she used her garden hose to help put out a garage block fire only metres from her home. Photo: Emily Thomson

A garage unit in Thetford, on Elm Road and Fir Road, was set on fire on Monday, January 6, which saw nearby residents fear for the safety of their properties.

But this comes after recent discussions with members of the community and Flagship Homes, who own the garages, which has revealed that many people want them gone.

After the fire last week nearby residents said they were not surprised this incident took place.

One resident said: "I have spoken to Flagship and sent them reports about the garages.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a garage fire off Elm Road in Thetford. Photo: Emily Thomson Police are appealing for witnesses following a garage fire off Elm Road in Thetford. Photo: Emily Thomson

"They have made it a little better and they have cleared a lot of the rubbish, but it is still an eyesore and it is attracting anti-social behaviour.

"If it wasn't like that people wouldn't come around thinking they can burn it."

A spokesman from Flagship said: "It is unfortunate that the garage has been subject to, what is believed to have been an arson attack, thankfully no one was injured.

"We have visited the site and have ensured that it is both safe and secure.

"We have identified that some garage sites have become a concern in Thetford.

"We have already undertaken considerable engagement work within the area to find out what matters to local residents, conducting drop-in sessions within the Abbey Estate.

"We have also attended meetings with the Barnham Cross Action Group and over the next few months we will be engaging further with the community and the town council to consider options for improvement."

Neighbours tried desperately to put out the garage fire which was only metres from their homes and police have appealed for witnesses after two people were seen fleeing the scene.

Jurate Stevens, from Elm Road, used a garden hose to stop the blaze reaching her garden, she said: "I'm not surprised this happened and now we hope something is done.

"I have called Flagship so many times and my neighbours have. We want the garages gone. Everyone is sick of them."

Another resident said: "People have been complaining for years. Nobody uses those garages it would be best just to get rid of them."