‘A way to celebrate together’: Lorry owner set to bring VE Day celebrations to people’s doors

Chris Riches from Chris Riches haulage company will be helping residents celebrate VE day in Thetford. Photo: Chris Riches Chris Riches

A lorry driver is set to bring his VE day party to families’ front doors during lockdown.

Chris Riches and his wife Liana Riches. They are part of a family-run haulage company in Thetford. Photo: Emily Thomson Chris Riches and his wife Liana Riches. They are part of a family-run haulage company in Thetford. Photo: Emily Thomson

After his first successful tour around Thetford in his musical lorry, Chris Riches, owner of Chris Riches haulage company, will be back trawling the town for a VE Day special.

The 41-year-old has been granted permission from police and Breckland Council to do the tour in his lorry, which will be decorated in bunting and covered in red, white and blue, starting at Croxton Road from 1pm and finishing on Earls Street at around 6pm.

Mr Riches is also encouraging families to decorate their homes and come out into their front gardens to enjoy a musical treat and remember those who sacrificed their lives for our country.

He said: “When we did the last time it just got bigger and bigger. We were blown away by how many people had made an effort to move their tables and chairs to their front gardens as they waited for us to visit their street.

“For VE day we are essentially doing the same but we are going to allow a lot longer for it and we will be leaving the yard at 1pm and expecting to go through to about 6pm, covering a few more streets but spending a little more time where the majority of people are.

“Then just before 3pm we are going to stop outside of Redgate House care home to take part in the toast and raise a glass with residents to say thank you for what people sacrificed 75 years ago.”

Mr Riches, who will be joined with his wife Liana Riches, has also set up a Spotify playlist which will be available to the public so they can listen along to the requested songs, keeping it strictly British and “uplifting”.

He added: “It has been a real community effort and a couple of the councillors have even been printing leaflets off to help us promote it.

“We have had so many people have messaged us to say how much they are looking forward to it.

“Even though we are all apart, it’s a way for us to all celebrate it together.”

