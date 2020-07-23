‘Elton likes his lamb pink’ - Chef who cooked for the stars starts at Norfolk hotel
PUBLISHED: 11:01 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 23 July 2020
Archant
A Norfolk hotel has brought in a chef to the stars in a bid to entice customers as it recovers from the pandemic.
Tony Liddell had been travelling around the world on Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour as his personal chef when the pandemic began.
But after the tour was postponed, Mr Liddell was forced to go back to his home in Northern Ireland and now the chef has found himself in Thetford at the Thomas Paine Hotel, on Whitehart Street.
The hotel’s owner Gez Chetal said: “I have known Tony for 22 years and he phoned me a few weeks ago and told me he was at home and had nothing to do because the Elton John tour had been cancelled - so I invited him to the hotel and he said yes.
“He has gone from Australia and America to China and Tokyo on tour with the biggest names in the music industry and now he is in Thetford.
“To actually get someone of that quality here, when we are all struggling, is just amazing.”
Mr Liddell, who has toured with the likes of The Rolling Stones, ACDC, Depeche Mode and Ed Sheeran, said he is ready for the new challenge and is happy to be back in the kitchen.
He said: “I’m working for Elton at the minute and he is a very simple eater. He likes what he likes and he likes good quality.
“He likes his lamb pink, medium, and very crispy on the outside and some fresh mint sauce, no vegetables and he doesn’t touch carbs.
“What I like about the touring industry is the camaraderie. You go on tour and you’re with your crew and the band 24/7. Everybody looks after each other.”
The 54-year-old, who will be at the hotel for around two months, is set to give the menu a revamp, bringing dishes he has enjoyed from around the world.
And with the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme in place from August, customers will be able to enjoy meals with money off.
Mr Liddell, who also owns Iceqube, which offers mobile refrigeration systems, added: “I am quite enjoying it actually, when you’re on the tour you’re constantly moving so being static for a while is good because you can do certain things you can’t do on the road.
“It’s nice being able to get back to a kitchen and go back to my roots.”
