Charity and children's nurseries to benefit from new nature trail

PUBLISHED: 10:10 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 24 December 2019

Youngsters from the Princess Trust helping create the garden. Picture: Terry Jermy

Archant

Youngsters have created a new nature area for a charity and nursery.

The who helped create the nature area at the centre. Picture: Terry Jermy

Charles Burrell Centre, in Thetford, had a group of young people from the Princes Trust visit to redesign an old school playing field.

The Thetford Princes Trust scheme fundraised to create a trail through the trees, a bug hotel, hedgehog house and bird boxes.

Terry Jermy, chief executive of Charles Burrell Centre, said; "We're so grateful to the young people from the Princes Trust for turning an unused part of our site into something that both benefits wildlife and creates a fun and informative activity for children using the centre."

The site will also be used as Jelly Tots Nursery and Thetford Toy Library to complete the trail and see animals and birds.

Jacob Charles, team leader for Inspire Suffolk, who deliver the Princes Trust in Thetford, said: "Before the team started, the area at the bottom of the field was known as a bit of a waste land. It was fantastic to see the enthusiasm and energy of the team to use the area as a blank canvas."

