Police warning after car crashes in bad weather

PUBLISHED: 16:01 22 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 22 December 2019

Police have urged drivers to slow down after a car crashed in Great hockham due to bad weather conditions. Photo: Breckland Police

Breckland Police

Police have urged motorists to take care in bad weather after a car crashed in south Norfolk.

Police and a fire crew from East Harling were called to Wretham Road, Great Hockham, near Thetford, on Sunday morning.

No one is believed to have been injured.

Breckland Police tweeted that they had been dealing with the incident at 9.06am.

They said: "#Thetford #T5 #PcNikHarris has been dealing with this RTC at Gt Hockham. Thankfully no one hurt. Do drive to weather conditions DO slow down. The driver blew 22ugs - legal but is it worth it?? #DriveToArrive #PC898."

