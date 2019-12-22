Police warning after car crashes in bad weather

Police have urged drivers to slow down after a car crashed in Great hockham due to bad weather conditions. Photo: Breckland Police Breckland Police

Police have urged motorists to take care in bad weather after a car crashed in south Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#Thetford #T5 #PcNikHarris has been dealing with this RTC at Gt Hockham. Thankfully no one hurt. DO drive to weather conditions DO slow down. The driver blew 22ugs - legal but is it worth it??#DriveToArrive #PC898 pic.twitter.com/huXXGVdvHL — Breckland Police (@BrecklandPolice) December 22, 2019

Police and a fire crew from East Harling were called to Wretham Road, Great Hockham, near Thetford, on Sunday morning.

You may also want to watch:

No one is believed to have been injured.

Breckland Police tweeted that they had been dealing with the incident at 9.06am.

They said: "#Thetford #T5 #PcNikHarris has been dealing with this RTC at Gt Hockham. Thankfully no one hurt. Do drive to weather conditions DO slow down. The driver blew 22ugs - legal but is it worth it?? #DriveToArrive #PC898."