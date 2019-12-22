Police warning after car crashes in bad weather
PUBLISHED: 16:01 22 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 22 December 2019
Breckland Police
Police have urged motorists to take care in bad weather after a car crashed in south Norfolk.
Police and a fire crew from East Harling were called to Wretham Road, Great Hockham, near Thetford, on Sunday morning.
You may also want to watch:
No one is believed to have been injured.
Breckland Police tweeted that they had been dealing with the incident at 9.06am.
They said: "#Thetford #T5 #PcNikHarris has been dealing with this RTC at Gt Hockham. Thankfully no one hurt. Do drive to weather conditions DO slow down. The driver blew 22ugs - legal but is it worth it?? #DriveToArrive #PC898."
Comments have been disabled on this article.