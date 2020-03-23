Town council’s by-election cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

Kings House in Thetford. Photo: Emily Thomson Archant

A town council’s by-election has been cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Breckland Councillor for Thetford Priory Susan Dowling. Photo: Breckland Council Breckland Councillor for Thetford Priory Susan Dowling. Photo: Breckland Council

Thetford Town Council’s by-election for its Castle Ward was set to go ahead on Thursday, April 2, but it has now been postponed in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement online, Breckland Council said: “By-elections scheduled to take place for one vacancy on Thetford Town Council, Castle Ward, will not take place as we take extra measures to prevent the risk of spreading coronavirus.

“We apologise for the short notice in postponing this by-election, but the safety of residents is of the most importance.”

Susie Dowling, labour candidate for the vacancy on Castle Ward, said: “I think it’s a good thing that it has been cancelled in the present circumstances, although it is quite frustrating for candidates it’s the right decision.

“People shouldn’t be going out to polling stations to vote right now. We just want everybody to be safe.”