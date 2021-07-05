Dozens of firms recognised as business awards go virtual

Published: 1:47 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 10:13 AM July 6, 2021

Dozens of businesses were saluted for their efforts throughout the coronavirus pandemic as an annual awards night went virtual.

Almost 100 firms tuned in via Zoom for the Thetford Business Awards, which had to be cancelled last year due to ongoing restrictions.

Gez Chetal and magician Paul Martin hosted a virtual Thetford Business Awards from the Thomas Paine Hotel - Credit: Thetford Photography

Once again, a glittering ceremony could not be held in person, but co-founder Gez Chetal was determined to see the show go on.

Mr Chetal and magician Paul Martin announced the winners during a live stream from the Thomas Paine Hotel, where Pooch's Yard was named as small business of the year.

Runner-up in the employer of the year category at Thetford Business Awards was Force8 - Credit: Force8

The innovation gong went to Equipmake, while employer of the year was won by C and D Windscreens.

Employee of the year was Sue Hopkins of Andrew Francis Funeral Service, and Tiger Fitness emerged victorious in the leisure category.

Ashley Dance Company was runner-up in the 'new business under one year' category at Thetford Business Awards - Credit: Ashley Dance Company

It is hoped winners and runners-up can be presented with their awards during a follow-up ceremony after July 19.

Nominations for next year's awards, at Hockwold Hall, will open in the coming weeks.

Thetford Business Awards was held virtually due to ongoing Covid restrictions - Credit: Paul Martin

Nigel Armes, Gez Chetal, Rosy Chetal, Sylvia Armes and Paul Martin at Thetford Business Awards - Credit: Thetford Photography