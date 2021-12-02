'Everyone is so excited': American sweet shop set to open in Thetford

Jade Bowles is the owner of Cocos sweet shop is set to open in Thetford. - Credit: Jade Bowles

American candy, slushies and classic pick-and-mix will be some of the sweet treats on offer at a new shop in Thetford.

The closure of Thetford Kebab Shop, which had been in the town for more than 30 years, came as a shock to many last year after its tenants were told to leave by Thetford Town Council.

Jade Bowles is the owner of Cocos sweet shop which is set to open at The Shambles market place in Thetford. - Credit: Jade Bowles

But now the owner of an American sweet business hopes locals will enjoy what she has to offer.

Jade Bowles started Cocos as a sweet delivery business - formerly named Delivery Sweet UK - in May 2020 and it is now set to takeover the site at The Shambles market place.

The 29-year-old said: “It just took off from the get go. I started it by setting up a Facebook page in lockdown and it has been a whirlwind ever since.

“I have always been a sweet-lover and it was something I had thought about doing for a very long time.

“And look where I am now.”

Pick and mix at Cocos sweet shop, which is set to open in Thetford. - Credit: Jade Bowles

The former kebab shop, owned by Thetford Town Council, has undergone renovations work and will officially open as the sweet shop early next year.

With the festive season in full-swing, Miss Bowles said she will continue to offer her delivery service but this will stop when the shop is in operation.

Cocos sweet shop is set to open in Thetford. - Credit: Jade Bowles

As well as the usual favourites including Cheetos, Jolly Ranchers, flavoured Fanta and pick-and-mix, she also hopes to offer slushies and other treats from around the globe – including Japan and Australia.

But despite the successful start, it hasn’t been without its challenges.

As life returned to normality following lockdown, Miss Bowles said orders did start to slow down.

Pictured is a selection of sweets. Jade Bowles is the owner of Cocos sweet shop which is set to open at The Shambles market place in Thetford. - Credit: Jade Bowles

The mother-of-two added: “If you really want something you have to keep going and keep at it.

“All small businesses have felt like this at some point, but the opportunity to have the shop came along and that kept me going.

“But I have also had so much support.

“Everyone is so excited. It’s a lovely little area. I hope it will bring more people into the town centre.”

Sweet treats by Cocos. Jade Bowles is the owner of Cocos sweet shop which is set to open at The Shambles market place in Thetford. - Credit: Jade Bowles

Jade Bowles is the owner of Cocos sweet shop which is set to open at The Shambles market place in Thetford. - Credit: Jade Bowles

Jade Bowles is the owner of Cocos sweet shop which is set to open at The Shambles market place in Thetford. - Credit: Jade Bowles

A selection of drinks which will be sold at Cocos sweet shop, set to open at The Shambles market place in Thetford. - Credit: Jade Bowles



