East of England Co-op opening new store in East Harling

Published: 5:59 PM October 28, 2021

East of England Co-op has acquired the East Harling village store and will be open to customers on Monday November 1 - Credit: Google/EofE Coop

The East of England Co-op has announced it will be opening a new store in the village of East Harling.

The regional retailer have acquired the East Harling Village Store in Market Street and will be opening on Monday, November 1.

A temporary shop space will be created while the remainder of the shop is remodelled in time for Christmas.

This is not the first time the East Harling store will be run via a co-operative model, as it was once owned by the Thetford Co-operative society.

Roger Grosvenor, joint chief executive at the East of England Co-op, said: “We’re incredibly pleased to be bringing a member owned co-operative back to the village. We’ll be working hard over the coming weeks to deliver a store that the community can be proud of.”

As of Monday, November 1, the temporary store space will be open Monday to Saturday, 7.30am to 9pm, and Sunday, 8am to 8pm.



