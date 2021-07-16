Deliveroo wants 50 riders as it launches in Thetford

Published: 1:37 PM July 16, 2021

The food delivery company Deliveroo has launched in Thetford and is recruiting 50 drivers to make the deliveries.

The launch is likely to boost small food businesses across Thetford, giving them the chance to reach new customers.

Berenice Cowan, head of UK expansion for Deliveroo said, "At last, we've arrived in Thetford.

"We can't wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers.

"Hungry foodies, here we come."

