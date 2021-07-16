Deliveroo wants 50 riders as it launches in Thetford
Published: 1:37 PM July 16, 2021
- Credit: Deliveroo
The food delivery company Deliveroo has launched in Thetford and is recruiting 50 drivers to make the deliveries.
The launch is likely to boost small food businesses across Thetford, giving them the chance to reach new customers.
Berenice Cowan, head of UK expansion for Deliveroo said, "At last, we've arrived in Thetford.
"We can't wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers.
"Hungry foodies, here we come."
Full list of restaurants joining the platform below:
Costa Coffee
Subway - King Street
Cheers Restaurant Thetford
Dough & Co Woodfired Pizza
Burger Amour
Rumbles Fish Bar
The Sweet Kingdom
Thetford Garden Centre t/a Norfolk Pizza Co
Thetford Raj
