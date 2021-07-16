Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Deliveroo wants 50 riders as it launches in Thetford

Jasper King

Published: 1:37 PM July 16, 2021   
Deliveroo has launched in Thetford, meaning locals can now order from a variety of restaurants and fast food outlets.

The food delivery company Deliveroo has launched in Thetford and is recruiting 50 drivers to make the deliveries.

Deliveroo will create approximately 50 new jobs in the town.

The launch is likely to boost small food businesses across Thetford, giving them the chance to reach new customers.  

Berenice Cowan, head of UK expansion for Deliveroo said, "At last, we've arrived in Thetford. 

"We can't wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers.

"Hungry foodies, here we come."

Full list of restaurants joining the platform below:


  • Costa Coffee 

  • Subway - King Street

  • Cheers Restaurant Thetford

  • Dough & Co Woodfired Pizza

  • Burger Amour 

  • Rumbles Fish Bar

  • The Sweet Kingdom

  • Thetford Garden Centre t/a Norfolk Pizza Co

  • Thetford Raj

