Gym becomes community hub with café and barber shop

Published: 5:04 PM October 20, 2021

Lynx Fitness, in Wimbledon Avenue, London Road Industrial Estate, in Brandon, had its official grand opening on October 2. Pictured are its co-owners Ross Hanrahan and Jack Kempton. - Credit: Ross Hanrahan

With an on-site café, studio, therapy rooms and even a barber shop, a town’s new gym has quickly become a hub within the community.

Lynx Fitness, in Brandon, had its official grand opening on October 2, following its soft launch back in April.

Now with more than 400 members signed up, co-owner Ross Hanrahan says they have had an “amazing start”.

After months of planning and renovation work to the site, in Wimbledon Avenue, London Road Industrial Estate, the gym is finally complete.

“We have been really busy,” Mr Hanrahan said. “And the response from the community has been great. They have said the place is awesome because we offer such a wide variety of services.

“Even if you don’t want to use the gym, you can go to a class, visit the café or go to the barber shop downstairs and we will have sunbeds introduced next month.”

Mr Hanrahan and his business partner, Jack Kempton, decided to make the move into Brandon - where they had found a need for more fitness facilities - after the success of their gym in Newmarket.

But as Mr Hanrahan makes the move to Australia, with his young family, he will now be managing the administration-side while Mr Kempton looks after the Newmarket site and Michelle Young will manage the day-to-day in Brandon.

Peppermint Cafe has officially opened at Lynx Fitness in Wimbledon Avenue, London Road Industrial Estate, in Brandon. - Credit: Ross Hanrahan

The gym has become home to local groups including the Brandon Power Lifting Club and Brandon Strong Man Club.

Its new studio is also being rented temporarily by Brandon School of Dance – with hopes to make Lynx Fitness its permanent base in the future.

The Peppermint Café has also been a hit as members and neighbouring businesses have been enjoying hot and cold drinks, freshly made and healthy food options, sweet treats and protein shakes.

Peppermint Cafe has officially opened at Lynx Fitness in Wimbledon Avenue, London Road Industrial Estate, in Brandon. - Credit: Ross Hanrahan

As the business continues to grow, Mr Hanrahan said employment opportunities are still available including two apprenticeships, two full-time personal trainer positions, a class room instructor and a treatment room for a sports therapist.

Mr Hanrahan added: “We will always be looking to expand, but ultimately we want to keep on developing the spaces we have and serving continue to serve our communities as best we can.”

