'Beers, big TVS and men's mental health': New barbershop to open in town

Published: 2:35 PM September 17, 2021

Megan Casey and Jacob Gallally are set to open a new MR barbershop in Thetford. - Credit: Megan Casey

A new barbershop offering beers, big TVs and a place “where men can feel good about themselves” is set to open.

The well-known male grooming chain MR Barbers will be opening another site in Thetford.

The new barbershop will be located in the former Coral betting shop in Bridges Walk and will be run by business partners Megan Casey, Jacob Gallally and Mark Lovell.

Ms Casey, from Barnham, has 13 years' experience in the industry and says they want to offer more than just a haircut or beard trim.

The well-known male grooming chain MR Barbers will be opening another site in Thetford. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The 31-year-old said: “MR is an amazing business to be with.

You may also want to watch:

“I have been a barber for years and I have always wanted to work for myself, but I couldn't have done it on my own.

“It’s not just about coming in for 15 minutes for a haircut, we want it to be about the whole experience. Where you can come and really relax.

“We will be offering beers, hot and cold drinks, we will have big TVs playing sport and a treatment room for facials, waxing and perms.”

The well-known male grooming chain MR Barbers will be opening another site in Thetford. - Credit: MR Barbers

Ms Casey, who is passionate about her charity work, also hopes to create an atmosphere for men to open up about their feelings.

“I previously lost one of my customers to suicide,” she said. “Ever since then it has always been an important thing for me.

“While working for MR, they put you through loads of courses which included training with the 12th Man, a campaign that aims to help all men talk more openly about mental health.

“When someone comes in you ask if they are okay and then you ask again - always twice. It’s about taking the time to ask someone what is really going on in their life.”

Megan Casey will be opening a MR Barbers in Bridge Walk in Thetford. - Credit: Megan Casey

MR Thetford will officially open from mid to late November after it has undergone a significant renovation project.

Ms Casey added: “The grooming industry for men has gone mental.

“It’s just about creating a space and offering a service which helps men to feel good about themselves.”