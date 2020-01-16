Restaurant gets 'social dining' makeover

Ping pong, pool and live entertainment have been introduced to a town restaurant as part of a makeover.

Burgerbrats in Thetfor offers a 'social dining experience.' Picture: Ella Wilkinson Burgerbrats in Thetfor offers a 'social dining experience.' Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Burger Brats has taken the place of Thetford's Grand Central restaurant, on Anchor Place, which promises "a brand new social dining concept".

Grand Central, an American diner, opened in April 2017 but now the business has been renamed Burger Brats, along with its new slogan "lets get social".

Burger Brats is owned by TLC inns - who also own Grand Central - and started operating under its new name on January 15, but its official launch night will take place from 6pm on Friday, January 17.

TLC Inns say the restaurant will have a more affordable menu, focusing on burgers and bratwurst hotdogs, and interactive table games including Jenga, Connect Four and checkers.

A ping pong table, pool table and dartboards have also been added.

Aaron Harrild, from Brandon, is the restaurant's general manager and he hopes the re-brand will make it more of a "community hub".

He said: "The idea behind this is to offer a site that is a brand new social dining concept for Thetford.

"You can grab great food from our new menu and its main focus is on burgers and bratwurst hotdogs, but we also have vegan options and other dishes.

"But we aim to create a 'lets get social' vibe by offering interactive table games, ping pong tables, pool table, darts area, American football and much more."

The restaurant also hopes to pull in hungry punters with its live entertainment nights which will host tribute acts, bands and quiz nights.

Its first event will be held on Friday, January 31, where visitors can enjoy a Soul and 80s night from 9pm until late.

Mr Harrild added: "We will also be doing monthly entertainment and live music.

"I have been working in Thetford for the last seven years and when I held entertainment nights at my former business they were really successful and always packed.

"I'm hoping we can do the same here so it can become more of a hub for the community."