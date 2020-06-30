Search

‘They can’t believe we are here’: Town welcomes new bridal shop to high street

PUBLISHED: 08:22 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 30 June 2020

Bernice Rhodes and Jane Richardson from Bride & Bloom of Brandon - the town's new bridal shop. Photo: Emily Thomson

Archant

A town’s high street has been hit with a bit of much-needed glamour, after welcoming a new bridal shop which promises to turn your dream wedding into a reality.

Bride and Bloom of Brandon has now been open at its new shop, on the town’s high street, for three weeks and already its owners have been helping brides-to-be plan their special day.

Previously Poppins card shop, the building was bought by Jane Richardson, and her husband Brain Richardson, after she realised her dream of owning a wedding dress shop.

Now the 53-year-old has gone into business with wedding florist for 27 years, Bernice Rhodes, and together they have created the ultimate wedding package.

Ms Rhodes, from Weeting, said: “The biggest thing about us is that we are a combined shop, they can come in here and create their whole vision, which they will not get in any other bridal shop.

“The whole package includes your dress, flowers, venue flowers, props, bridesmaid dresses, flower girls – we are like wedding planners but you don’t pay for that extra service.

“As well as our own hair and beauty, photographer, DJ and venue decorations.

“We have also been commended for our plus style collection of dresses - because it can be absolutely demoralising – so we go up to a size 34.

“We are like a one-stop shop, making your vision become a reality.”

After a six-week renovation project throughout lockdown to transform the building, by Brian’s Property Services, their “fairy tale” shop is ready to help couples tie the knot in style.

And as the survival of high streets has come under debate following the pandemic, the pair hope to bring something new to Brandon.

Mrs Richardson said: “There is just nothing else in the area. I have lived in Brandon since 1977 and I have seen this high street for years.

“It used to have loads of different shops, everything was here and all of a sudden it disappeared and now its just takeaway after takeaway.

“We have had people come in and say they can’t believe we are here.”

Mrs Richardson also has plans to renovate upstairs to create a “unique experience” for groom’s wear, as well as mother of the bride, by January 2021.

She added: “When the bride walks in, it’s kind of like euphoria.

“They have a look and pick out the dresses. And then when they find the one and stand in front of the mirror, their family is usually crying, and we do too.

“It is incredible to be a part of that.”

