Drivers caught at speeds up to 20mph above limit in a town
PUBLISHED: 15:13 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 05 July 2020
Motorists have been caught at speeds up to 20mph above the 30mph limit on roads in Thetford.
Breckland Police carried out speed checks in the town, on Sunday, July 5, which saw drivers reaching speeds of up to 50mph on 30mph roads.
A total of six Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) were issued on Brandon Road and Castle Street and 16 drivers were given advice.
In a tweet, Breckland Police wrote: “#ThetfordSNT carried out speed checks in town today; 4 #TORs issued on Brandon Rd for speeds of 42/42/43/50mph in a 30 limit.
“Advice given to 9 others. 2 TORs issued on Castle St for 42/46mph in a 30 limit. Advice given to 7 others. #LocalPriority #SlowDownSaveLives #PC898.”
