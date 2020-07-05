Search

Advanced search

Drivers caught at speeds up to 20mph above limit in a town

PUBLISHED: 15:13 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 05 July 2020

Motorists have been caught at speeds up to 20mph above the 30mph limit on roads in Thetford.

Motorists have been caught at speeds up to 20mph above the 30mph limit on roads in Thetford.

Archant

Motorists have been caught at speeds up to 20mph above the 30mph limit on roads in Thetford.

Breckland Police carried out speed checks in the town, on Sunday, July 5, which saw drivers reaching speeds of up to 50mph on 30mph roads.

A total of six Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) were issued on Brandon Road and Castle Street and 16 drivers were given advice.

In a tweet, Breckland Police wrote: “#ThetfordSNT carried out speed checks in town today; 4 #TORs issued on Brandon Rd for speeds of 42/42/43/50mph in a 30 limit.

You may also want to watch:

“Advice given to 9 others. 2 TORs issued on Castle St for 42/46mph in a 30 limit. Advice given to 7 others. #LocalPriority #SlowDownSaveLives #PC898.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Drivers caught at speeds up to 20mph above limit in a town

Motorists have been caught at speeds up to 20mph above the 30mph limit on roads in Thetford.

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

14 days of live firing and aircraft flying at military bases this month

Exercise Kabul Conoy: 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, training at Stanta Ranges in Thetford. Photo: Jamie Hart/ MoD Crown

Jaguar driver suffers injuries in crash

Police were called to the B1102 Mildenhall Road after a crash between a Jaguar and another vehicle Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Did you leave your car in the Arctic Circle? Norfolk Peugeot abandoned in Norway

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

Most Read

Drivers caught at speeds up to 20mph above limit in a town

Motorists have been caught at speeds up to 20mph above the 30mph limit on roads in Thetford.

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

14 days of live firing and aircraft flying at military bases this month

Exercise Kabul Conoy: 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, training at Stanta Ranges in Thetford. Photo: Jamie Hart/ MoD Crown

Jaguar driver suffers injuries in crash

Police were called to the B1102 Mildenhall Road after a crash between a Jaguar and another vehicle Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Did you leave your car in the Arctic Circle? Norfolk Peugeot abandoned in Norway

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Man denies causing grevious bodily harm

Jurijus Bogatus denied causing GBH at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Jaguar driver suffers injuries in crash

Police were called to the B1102 Mildenhall Road after a crash between a Jaguar and another vehicle Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Weird but enjoyable’ - Norfolk restaurants reflect on an unusual reopening weekend

Simon Wainwright, owner and chef at SW1 Restaurant in Gorleston. Photo: Simon Wainwright

Final list of Suffolk children’s centre changes unveiled ahead of decision next week

The Caterpillar children's centre in Woodbridge is one of two that will close entirely, if Suffolk County Council's cabinet agrees the family hubs changes next week. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Library queues around the block on first day of reopening

People queuing to get into the Forum on the first day of the reopening of the Norfolk and Norwich Millennium Library. Picture: Chris Goreham