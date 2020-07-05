Drivers caught at speeds up to 20mph above limit in a town

Motorists have been caught at speeds up to 20mph above the 30mph limit on roads in Thetford.

#ThetfordSNT carried out speed checks in town today; 4 #TORs issued on Brandon Rd for speeds of 42/42/43/50mph in a 30 limit. Advice given to 9 others. 2 TORs issued on Castle St for 42/46mph in a 30 limit. Advice given to 7 others. #LocalPriority #SlowDownSaveLives #PC898 pic.twitter.com/8ETfBGN3Sa — Breckland Police (@BrecklandPolice) July 5, 2020

Breckland Police carried out speed checks in the town, on Sunday, July 5, which saw drivers reaching speeds of up to 50mph on 30mph roads.

A total of six Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) were issued on Brandon Road and Castle Street and 16 drivers were given advice.

