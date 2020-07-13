Search

Advanced search

Street drinking and anti-social behaviour revealed as town’s top issues to tackle

PUBLISHED: 11:56 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 13 July 2020

Sgt Simon Stone, STAG chairman Mac MacDonald and PC Paula Gilluley at a previous STAG meeting in January, before the pandemic. Photo: Emily Thomson

Sgt Simon Stone, STAG chairman Mac MacDonald and PC Paula Gilluley at a previous STAG meeting in January, before the pandemic. Photo: Emily Thomson

Archant

Street drinking, speeding and anti-social behaviour are the main issues people say they want to be tackled in their town.

Police spoke to members of the Thetford community at a previous STAG public meeting in January, before the pandemic. Photo: Emily ThomsonPolice spoke to members of the Thetford community at a previous STAG public meeting in January, before the pandemic. Photo: Emily Thomson

More than 300 people took part in Breckland Police’s district-wide online poll to vote for what local issues they feel need the most attention.

In Thetford, 59pc of residents voted on Twitter that street drinking and anti-social behaviour are what they want police to focus on.

These were followed by speeding with 22pc and anti-social behaviour on York Way and Canons Walk with 14pc of votes.

Paula Gilluley, community engagement officer, said: “While recent and current restrictions have meant that we have been unable to meet with our communities for our regular Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP), and in Thetford the Safer Thetford Action Group (STAG) meetings, we believe it is important that our community policing priorities remain current and reflect what is important to local residents.

Police spoke to members of the Thetford community at a STAG public meeting in January, before the pandemic. Photo: Emily ThomsonPolice spoke to members of the Thetford community at a STAG public meeting in January, before the pandemic. Photo: Emily Thomson

You may also want to watch:

“At the end of June and beginning of July we held a week-long poll on Twitter and Next Door across the Breckland District providing our communities with the opportunity to vote for what they would like to see as our next priorities.

“These are temporary priorities and we are still working closely with the Safer Thetford Action Group (STAG) panel and are very much looking forward to when we will be able to attend our usual regular community meetings.”

But Safer Thetford Action Group’s chairman, Mac MacDonald, said residents’ top priorities have remained the same and the group will continue to work closely with local enforcement.

Mr MacDonald said: “As our meetings are not able to go ahead, Breckland Police put out an electronic poll and I think there is value in that going forward,

“Not everyone can always attend meetings so it’s a way to reach a wider audience and find out what public opinion is.

“For Thetford nothing has changed. At the top of the list is anti-social behaviour, second is speeding and antisocial behaviour with vehicles.

“They are all our top priorities and we work with the police as much as we can to help them and the public, it’s a joint effort.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Thetford and Brandon Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Railway barriers stuck down on busy A-road

The railway barriers on the A1075 between Thetford and Watton are stuck down, causing long queues. Picture: Archant

Bus service set to return to town’s estate

Coach Services have confirmed that they are doing a phased return and have no plans to stop the service on Elm road and Fir road in Thetford. Photo: Coach Services

Survey reveals concerns over ‘holiday hunger’

A survey of a towns schools has revealed that 100pc of those who responded are concerned about children suffering from holiday hunger.

Street drinking and anti-social behaviour revealed as town’s top issues to tackle

Sgt Simon Stone, STAG chairman Mac MacDonald and PC Paula Gilluley at a previous STAG meeting in January, before the pandemic. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘My eyes were killing me’: Town’s gamers complete 24-hour ‘gameathon’ for Norfolk charity

Tom Scott, venues and events coordinator at The Carnegie, part of Thetford Town Council, took part in a 24-hour gameathon to raise money for Age UK Norfolk. Photo: Tom Scott

Most Read

Railway barriers stuck down on busy A-road

The railway barriers on the A1075 between Thetford and Watton are stuck down, causing long queues. Picture: Archant

Bus service set to return to town’s estate

Coach Services have confirmed that they are doing a phased return and have no plans to stop the service on Elm road and Fir road in Thetford. Photo: Coach Services

Survey reveals concerns over ‘holiday hunger’

A survey of a towns schools has revealed that 100pc of those who responded are concerned about children suffering from holiday hunger.

Street drinking and anti-social behaviour revealed as town’s top issues to tackle

Sgt Simon Stone, STAG chairman Mac MacDonald and PC Paula Gilluley at a previous STAG meeting in January, before the pandemic. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘My eyes were killing me’: Town’s gamers complete 24-hour ‘gameathon’ for Norfolk charity

Tom Scott, venues and events coordinator at The Carnegie, part of Thetford Town Council, took part in a 24-hour gameathon to raise money for Age UK Norfolk. Photo: Tom Scott

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

Great Norfolk Bakes: Gorgeous recipes to cook this Norfolk Day

Hazel Jones, Mary Dorrell, Maggie Gallop, Margaret Collingwood (chairman), Vicki Reynolds, Coral Batchelor, Evelyn Ninham and Liz barker at the Norfolk Day 2019 WI garden party in Norwich

Suffolk council reports more enquiries from parents about continuing home schooling

Suffolk County Council has reported more expressions of interest from parents about continuing home schooling for their child, following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

New database launched by Screen Suffolk for local crew to sign up for TV and film production work

Screen Suffolk has launched a new database of local film and TV profesisonals. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Parents ‘out of their depth’ as children struggle with pandemic fallout

More than a quarter of aprents in the East of England feel overwhelmed or ‘out of their depth’ supporting their children amid coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images