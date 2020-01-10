Man caught dumping fence panels in Thetford forest

A Thetford man has been fined £600 for dumping fencing panels and other DIY waste in Thetford Forest.

An investigation was launched by Breckland Council after the extensive fly tipping was reported by the Forestry Commission.

Breckland Council caught the culprit after CCTV footage revealed the man fly tipping the fencing panels and other DIY waste from his work vehicle at the forest.

The council's enforcement team spoke with the man's employer who confirmed it was his vehicle being used and revealed that the employee had asked to borrow it outside of working hours.

The driver gave a full confession and confirmed he had transferred waste from his home address to another part of the district illegally, using his work vehicle without permission and without the relevant waste carrier's license or notices.

With CCTV evidence, tracking records and a full confession, Breckland Council issued a £600 fixed penalty notice, which could rise to £700 if not paid within 10 working days.

The Forestry Commission, who own the land, are also considering further action to reclaim the clearance costs.

Councillor Allison Webb, executive member of housing, health and environment at Breckland Council, said: "I am delighted to see, through working in partnership with the Forestry Commission, we have been able to track down and fine another reckless fly tipper who left a trail of DIY waste and wildlife destruction in the heart of Thetford Forest.

"Residents are simply fed up with this behaviour, which is simply inexcusable when alternatives for disposing of waste safely and legally are readily available.

I hope this sends a clear message to anyone considering illegally dumping waste that fly tipping and littering in our community is not going to be tolerated."

Breckland residents can report any fly tips incidents at www.breckland.gov.uk/flytip