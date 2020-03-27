Search

Fly tipper takes advantage of coronavirus lock down to dump bed and mattress

PUBLISHED: 12:59 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:59 27 March 2020

Jason Ginn discovered a mattress and bed had been dumped during his walk in Thetford during the coronavirus lock down. Photo: Jason Ginn

Jason Ginn discovered a mattress and bed had been dumped during his walk in Thetford during the coronavirus lock down. Photo: Jason Ginn

Jason Ginn

A council says it is “incredibly sad and disappointed” after fly tippers used the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to dump waste.

Jason Ginn from Thetford said he was left “disappointed” when he discovered a bed base and mattress had been dumped while he was out walking his dogs, on Thursday, March 26, near to his home on the Cloverfield estate.

Despite the lock down, which restricts residents from leaving their homes, fly tippers have still be using the site as a “dumping ground” and Mr Ginn said this is a common occurrence.

He said: “It wasn’t there the night before when I walked my dogs, so it got dumped during the night. It looks like a single bed divan, a base, draw and mattress and a couple of black bags.

“I think they took advantage of the lock down. It’s horrendous at any time but with the strain that’s on the council and all other services it makes it even worse.”

MORE: ‘Hospital, soup kitchen or toilet roll factory’ - Boss of community centre offers site for vital services

The 50-year-old then took to Facebook to shame the fly tipper, which was then picked up by Breckland Council.

In another Facebook post, the council responded: “We are incredibly sad and disappointed to see this report come in.

“Our bin crews are working incredibly hard in the community and having to deal with fly tipping like this, in a time of great challenges, is simply not acceptable.

“Our community does not want to see it. We don’t want to see it. It’s against the law. Anyone found fly tipping could be fined up to £50,000 if we decide to take it to court.

“Please do not use this precious time at home to clear the clutter. Stay safe, stay at home. What this person did today was not essential, nor was it legal.

“Help our staff focus on essential work, rather than having to deal with careless, thoughtless fly tipping.

“Let us come together as a community and share this message wide and far to get the message across. Do not fly tip.”

Breckland Council is advising residents who discover a fly tip to inform the council as quickly as possible, as this increases the chance of the council catching the culprits.

Residents can report suspected fly tipping online at www.breckland.gov.uk/flytip or contact the council direct.

MORE: Here to help: Meet the people who have stepped in during Thetford’s hour of need







Most Read

Thetford Forest open during coronavirus outbreak

Thetford Forest is staying open during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: John Styles

Coronavirus: Too many visitors to Thetford Forest forces closure

Forestry England is ugring people not to visit Thetford Forest during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Hospital, soup kitchen or toilet roll factory’ - Boss of community centre offers site for vital services

Danny Whitehouse is the Charles Burrell Centre's new chief executive and is in talks with Breckland Council to see how the site can be of service during the pandemic. Photo: Ian Burt

Here to help: Meet the people who have stepped in during Thetford’s hour of need

Volunteers from the 'Thetford Covid 19 community support group' making care packages for people in the community. Photo: Paul Gordon

Illegal forest riders giving bikers ‘a bad name’

Rupert Trigg is club secretery for Norfolk TRF. Photo: Rupert Trigg

