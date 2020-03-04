Search

Singer Kate Dimbleby helps pensioners in Norfolk combat loneliness through song

PUBLISHED: 07:42 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:42 04 March 2020

Singer Kate Dimbleby has been teaching singing workshops as part of Breckland Council's Silver Social programme. Photo Kate Dimbleby/Zzzone Studio

British singer Kate Dimbleby has been encouraging pensioners across Norfolk to "sing happy" as part of a scheme to tackle loneliness.

The Silver Social is a programme run by Breckland Council which has been helping older generations who are vulnerable to social isolation, by organising day-time events to get them out of their homes.

Now, the cabaret singer and daughter of TV broadcaster David Dimbleby, has returned with her workshops to libraries, towns and villages across the district, encouraging pensioners to explore their voices and remember the songs that inspired them.

Ms Dimbleby said: "Having been a big performer on big and small stages I became increasing interested in singing with my audiences.

"About two years ago after touring on the rural circuit, Creative Arts East asked me to get involved with The Silver Social and I thought it was an amazing initiative.

"It was a really good opportunity as an artist and workshop leader to get people involved and do what I love doing, encouraging people to use their voice.

"I have come back two years later with a new show and different workshops and it's amazing to see how the project has grown - it has done what it set out to do."

Inspired by her new show SING HAPPY with songs from the 50s and 60s, her final workshops, which are free to attend, will take place throughout March in Thetford, Dereham, Swaffham, Attleborough and Watton.

Those who attend will get the chance to meet and be taught by the singer but also have a cup of tea and biscuit and listen to each others stories.

"It's just about getting people singing in a room together but not calling it a choir," she added.

"Choirs are more about the performance but I think the ability to sing, talk and chat to each other is a very different thing.

"It has been amazing to hear peoples stories who don't often get to tell them and to be able to listen to others. That's special and makes you feel less alone.

"I wish other councils could follow suit it's such a brilliant mix of wellbeing, culture and it brings everyone together."

For more information on the workshops visit, https://www.thesilversocial.com/events/

Workshop sessions

- Monday, March 16, 10.30am-12 Midday - Thetford Library

- Tuesday, March 17, 10am-11.30am - Dereham Library

- Tuesday, March 17, 2pm-3.30pm - Swaffham Library ** FULLY BOOKED **

- Wednesday, March 18, 10am-11.30am - Attleborough Library** FULLY BOOKED **

- Wednesday, March 18, 2pm-3.30pm - Watton Library ** FULLY BOOKED **

