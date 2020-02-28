Search

Advanced search

Man fined for dumping rubbish from his home in Thetford Forest

PUBLISHED: 15:17 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 28 February 2020

A man was fined £60 by Breckland Council for dumping household rubbish in a bin in Thetford Forest. Photo: Breckland Council

A man was fined £60 by Breckland Council for dumping household rubbish in a bin in Thetford Forest. Photo: Breckland Council

Breckland Council

A man has been fined for dumping rubbish from his home in Thetford Forest, when he could have recycled it for free.

Breckland Council have fined a Thetford man £60 after it was discovered he had disposed of waste from his home in a public bin in Thetford forest.

You may also want to watch:

CCTV footage caught the culprit driving into the area managed by Forestry Commission in Lynford where he ignored waste-related signage on display, dumped the household waste and drove away.

Gordon Bambridge, executive member for environmental services and public protection, said: "A very small minority of people feel it is OK to fly tip or dispose of household waste next to or in public bins and we want this to stop.

"The message we are sharing across Breckland, loud and clear, is we are working very closely with partners like the Forestry Commission, the DVLA and CCTV operators to ensure these litter menaces are found, re-educated about how to dispose of waste correctly and have the maximum fines allowed by law issued."

Most Read

Historian vows to publish book after lottery win

Our Breckland Lottery Winner Darren Norton with councillor Mark Robinson, Breckland Council and Corrine Fulford from Leaping Hare. Picture: Breckland Council

Concerns for 35-year-old man reported missing

Daniel Waudby, 35, was last seen in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Police

Town’s new barber shop promises later appointments and ‘personal experience’

Max Melanson has opened a new barber shop in Thetford on Magdalen Street. Photo: Emily Thomson

Missing man found safe and well

Daniel Waudby, 35, was last seen in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver caught watching YouTube while doing 65mph

The driver of a silver saloon car was caught watching YouTube while travelling at 65mph. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Historian vows to publish book after lottery win

Our Breckland Lottery Winner Darren Norton with councillor Mark Robinson, Breckland Council and Corrine Fulford from Leaping Hare. Picture: Breckland Council

Concerns for 35-year-old man reported missing

Daniel Waudby, 35, was last seen in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Police

Town’s new barber shop promises later appointments and ‘personal experience’

Max Melanson has opened a new barber shop in Thetford on Magdalen Street. Photo: Emily Thomson

Missing man found safe and well

Daniel Waudby, 35, was last seen in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver caught watching YouTube while doing 65mph

The driver of a silver saloon car was caught watching YouTube while travelling at 65mph. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Latest from the Thetford and Brandon Times

New fighting fund for Thetford hands out first pots of cash

Thetford Shines Brighter funding will support a new after-school club at the Charles Burrell Centre. Photo: Norfolk Community Foundation

Man fined for dumping rubbish from his home in Thetford Forest

A man was fined £60 by Breckland Council for dumping household rubbish in a bin in Thetford Forest. Photo: Breckland Council

Award-winning police dog ‘legendary’ PD Shuck set to retire from duty

PC Jim Wells with Shuck the police dog in 2014. Picture: Matthew Usher

Thief who stole from nursery jailed

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Leader defends luxury stay as council sets annual budget

Breckland Council leader Sam Chapman-Allen has defended the decision to book a stay at Congham Hall for cabinet members as they agreed the authority's latest budget. Picture: Breckland Council/Ian Burt.
Drive 24