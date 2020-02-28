Man fined for dumping rubbish from his home in Thetford Forest

A man has been fined for dumping rubbish from his home in Thetford Forest, when he could have recycled it for free.

Breckland Council have fined a Thetford man £60 after it was discovered he had disposed of waste from his home in a public bin in Thetford forest.

CCTV footage caught the culprit driving into the area managed by Forestry Commission in Lynford where he ignored waste-related signage on display, dumped the household waste and drove away.

Gordon Bambridge, executive member for environmental services and public protection, said: "A very small minority of people feel it is OK to fly tip or dispose of household waste next to or in public bins and we want this to stop.

"The message we are sharing across Breckland, loud and clear, is we are working very closely with partners like the Forestry Commission, the DVLA and CCTV operators to ensure these litter menaces are found, re-educated about how to dispose of waste correctly and have the maximum fines allowed by law issued."