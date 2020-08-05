Fly-tipper who dumped rubbish pile next to public bin fined £300

A fly-tipper who abandoned a pile of rubbish next to a public bin has been fined £300.

An investigation was launched by Breckland Council after reports from members of the public that packaging and household waste had been dumped by a public bin, on Mallow Road, in Thetford.

The council’s enforcement team managed to track down the culprit who, in the face of overwhelming evidence, opted to pay the £300 fine.

Gordon Bambridge, Breckland Council’s executive member for environmental services and public protection, said: “Public bins are for waste created while residents and visitors are out and about, it’s certainly not for household waste and anything left by the side of a public bin is considered fly tipping by the law.

“I hope this case will now act as a reminder that fly tipping in Breckland is not wanted by residents, nor by Breckland Council and when we find an incident like this we will investigate to help protect our environment for future generations.”

Fly-tipping can be reported in Breckland at https://www.breckland.gov.uk/reportit