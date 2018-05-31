Search

Call for volunteers to support “most vulnerable” in communities

PUBLISHED: 10:53 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 25 March 2020

Communities are being asked to give up their time and volunteer as a council works to support its “most vulnerable” and “in-need neighbours”.

Breckland district councillor Sam Chapman-Allen is taking part in the council's programme of events for Local Democracy Week.Breckland district councillor Sam Chapman-Allen is taking part in the council's programme of events for Local Democracy Week.

Breckland Council has called for volunteers to support vulnerable resident as part of its new Community Support Hub Network.

Volunteers are being asked if they can deliver medicines or food to those who are isolated, get in touch with people who would benefit from a phone call or give updates on latest guidance in communities.

Councillor Sam Chapman-Allen, Breckland Council’s leader, said: “It has been fantastic to see so many local councillors and members of our communities putting themselves forward to help people in-need.

“This new Norfolk-wide volunteering portal will help ensure that people who are volunteering their time can be directed to helping some of the most vulnerable and in-need neighbours in their area.”

The Community Support Hub Network will form part of a wider Norfolk-wide network and link in with the national volunteer line which was recently announced by Central Government.

People who would like to volunteer – or who are volunteering already – can register online at https://www.voluntarynorfolk.org.uk/register-to-volunteer









