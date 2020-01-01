Town tackles anti-social behaviour "hotspot" with clear-up project

Breckland and Thetford Town Councillor Chris Harvey previously flagged Spring Walk as a problem area for anti-social behaviour. Photo: Emily Thomson Emily Thomson

A town has been tackling an anti-social behaviour "hotspot" as a new clear-up project hopes to make it "a pleasant place for the community".

Breckland Council have started a three-week clear-up project in the Spring Walk area, Thetford, in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour, vandalism and littering. Photo: Breckland Council Breckland Council have started a three-week clear-up project in the Spring Walk area, Thetford, in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour, vandalism and littering. Photo: Breckland Council

Breckland Council have started a three-week clear-up project in the Spring Walk area, in Thetford, in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour, vandalism and littering.

Spring Walk is an area known to the community for being a "hotspot" as dense foliage and overgrown brambles have previously provided cover for offenders.

But now the district council have started work to tidy it up and make it a pleasant place for the community.

A Breckland Council spokesman said: "We are currently conducting a 3 week pollarding and clean-up project in the Spring Walk area of Thetford.

Breckland Councillor Chris Harvey for the Thetford Burrell ward, at Spring Walks, Photo: Emily Thomson Breckland Councillor Chris Harvey for the Thetford Burrell ward, at Spring Walks, Photo: Emily Thomson

"This work will help increase the canopy height of trees in the scenic area, allowing in more natural light and greater public access."

"Our contractors will also focus on tidying up overgrown brambles, removing litter and making the whole area more accessible and pleasant for local people to use."

"The project has been instigated after feedback from local residents who felt this area had become a potential hotspot anti-social behaviour activity. "

"Upon completion Breckland Council will be exploring further opportunities to help improve access and increase use of this beautiful area for the benefit of residents and tourists, which builds upon the success of a similar project on Butten Island."

From December 7, 2017, a large area of Thetford's town, including Spring Walk, was granted a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) which gives officers extra powers if they believe a person is contributing to a form of anti-social behaviour that is effecting those in the community.

Breckland and Thetford Town Councillor, Chris Harvey, previously flagged Spring Walk as a problem area and said the new project is a positive move from the council.

Mr Harvey said: "It's a positive move and it will help with anti-social behaviour on that site.

"Police have also taken a more proactive roll and increased patrols and we haven't heard anything about recent reports of antisocial behaviour.

"It's an issue that is ongoing, but credit to Breckland for being proactive rather than reactive.

"At the minute everything is okay but we want it monitored so it doesn't come back."