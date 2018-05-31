Search

Three car crash leaves oil spill on road

PUBLISHED: 14:17 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 18 December 2019

Generic image of a police car belonging to the Norfolk Constabulary. Picture: James Bass

A three-car crash has left a main Norfolk road covered with debris and oil.

The collision happened on Thetford Road, B1107, between a Ford Transit, Vauxhall Zafira and a Ford Grand Tourneo people carrier.

Police were called shortly before 10.15am.

No one is believed to be seriously injured.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "We were called to the scene of a three-vehicle collision in Thetford Road, Brandon shortly before 10.15am.

"There are reports of debris in the road but it is not currently blocked.

"Highways England has been made aware of an oil spill in the road."

Recovery is underway.

