Heritage group joins battle to save 175-year-old train station
PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 09 March 2020
A heritage group has called for Greater Anglia to delay the demolition of an 175-year-old train station which it said is 'crying out to be rescued'.
SAVE Britain's Heritage wants to restore Brandon Station, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, which was opened in 1845.
Greater Anglia has been given permission to demolish the station master's house to bring a host of improvements and a larger car park but SAVE said the flint buildings must be restored due to historical importance.
During the Second World War, Brandon was the station for the American Airforce to reach RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall. It also featured in a 1968 episode of TV comedy Dad's Army.
Ben Oakley, conservation officer at SAVE, said: "Having stood the test of time for 175 years, this excellent historic station building deserves an owner who cares and a brighter future than total demolition, all for the sake of additional chargeable car park spaces."