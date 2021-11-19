Pedestrian in hospital with 'serious injuries' after being hit by car
- Credit: Google
A pedestrian - believed to be a child - has suffered "serious injuries" after being hit by a car in Brandon.
Police were called to Bury Road at about 5.30pm yesterday, November 18.
The pedestrian was hit by a driver in a black Nissan Qashqai.
Ambulance and air ambulance crews also attended the scene.
The pedestrian, who is understood to be a child, was taken to hospital with "serious injuries".
The road was closed for several hours while the initial investigation took place.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicle moments before the collision or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision.
Those with information are being asked to contact Suffolk Road & Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting CAD reference SC-18112021-293. You can also email them at sciu@suffolk.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.