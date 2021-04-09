Published: 6:12 PM April 9, 2021

The death of a woman found at a country park is being treated as an isolated incident.

Officers were called by the ambulance service shortly before 7am on Friday, April 9 following reports that a body of a woman had been found in the water at Brandon Country Park.

At about 12.15pm a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

Brandon Country Park remains closed as the investigation continues.

Detective Superintendent Andy Smith said: "The investigation is still in its early stages but we suspect that the parties involved are known to each other, with no wider threat to the community.

"We understand this will have shocked and alarmed many people but officers will remain at the scene over the coming days and extra patrols are taking place to provide reassurance.

You may also want to watch:

"We would like to thank local residents who have so far assisted us with this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363718M87-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference 37/17570/21

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.